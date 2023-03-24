Lake Monona Waterfront redesign project survey closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The survey window for members of the public to share their thoughts on the Lake Monona redesign project ended Thursday.

City of Madison officials noted that the survey was part of an eight-week review phase. The results of the survey will be shared with the Lake Monona Ad-hoc Committee.

For next steps, the committee will consider the input during evaluations of its master plan in April. Once they pick a plan, the group will review it with the design team who created before sending it off to the Common Council, which is expected to happen in August. It will also be sent to other committees for review.

Teams of designers presented their ideas to the public in January. The presentation boards are available for the public to view at Madison Parks’ new central office at 330 E. Lakeside Street, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Each of the plans covers the stretch of the shore from Law Park to the north side of Olin Park, near the John Nolen Drive causeway, and city leaders hope the redevelopments will serve to link the area to south Madison and nearby communities. They aim to build a welcoming, inclusive master plan that remains environmentally focused.

