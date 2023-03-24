Lake Monona Waterfront redesign project survey closes

The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona...
The city of Madison will show off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night.(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The survey window for members of the public to share their thoughts on the Lake Monona redesign project ended Thursday.

City of Madison officials noted that the survey was part of an eight-week review phase. The results of the survey will be shared with the Lake Monona Ad-hoc Committee.

For next steps, the committee will consider the input during evaluations of its master plan in April. Once they pick a plan, the group will review it with the design team who created before sending it off to the Common Council, which is expected to happen in August. It will also be sent to other committees for review.

Teams of designers presented their ideas to the public in January. The presentation boards are available for the public to view at Madison Parks’ new central office at 330 E. Lakeside Street, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Each of the plans covers the stretch of the shore from Law Park to the north side of Olin Park, near the John Nolen Drive causeway, and city leaders hope the redevelopments will serve to link the area to south Madison and nearby communities. They aim to build a welcoming, inclusive master plan that remains environmentally focused.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony

Latest News

Kawsu Samba
Family in disbelief after loved one killed while working at Middleton car dealership
Family in disbelief after loved one shot and killed at Middleton car dealership
Family in disbelief after loved one shot and killed at Middleton car dealership
Agriculture Instructor Andrew Tucker talks to a group during National Ag Day on Thursday, March...
National Agriculture Day recognized at Blackhawk Technical College- Monroe Campus
Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb, Wis. was open for two days before closing temporarily due to...
Area golf courses struggle to open as ski season lingers