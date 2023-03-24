Madison plows ready for springtime winter weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Slippery roads are likely in store for Madison drivers as their weekends get underway Saturday morning, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines cautioned as the city readies for a springtime round of winter weather.

As the snow starts falling overnight, plow drivers will be ready, Romines explained in his first snow plowing update since spring began. They will get a bit of a reprieve at the start, though, he predicted. He explained the relatively warmer weather recently means the snow should melt soon after hitting the pavement, possibly around midnight.

When the snow starts sticking, the plows will kick into gear and hit the salt routes. Thirty-two of them will circle Madison’s main roads, laying down salt as needed. They will be concentrated on streets near emergency services, like fire stations or hospitals, and bus routes.

The wet snow that is expected coupled with warm pavement will likely leave some roads in Madison “greasy and slushy,” according to Romines, adding, “it can be quite slippery, especially when the snow falls at a faster rate, which is expected to happen by mid-morning Saturday.”

He urged drivers to make good choices, if they opt to head out Saturday morning, noting that many residential areas will not be among the parts of the city being initially plowed and salted. The city typically does not conduct a citywide plow unless more than three inches of snow has accumulated.

NBC15 meteorologists declared Saturday a First Alert Day, as heavy snow is expected to fall across southern Wisconsin starting early that day and lasting through midday. The highest snowfall rates are expected to occur between 6am and noon Saturday with hourly accumulation rates of 1″ per hour possible.

Wet, heavy snow is expected across the southern and southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning. (wmtv)

