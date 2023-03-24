Madison Police arrest four teenagers found in stolen car

(Misty and Shane Williams)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teens were arrested Thursday afternoon after Madison police officers found a vehicle stolen earlier this week crashed into a tree, the police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle in an apartment complex’s parking lot. By the time they got to the complex, in the 11000 block of Gammon Lane, the vehicle had left. But it did not make it far, crashing into a tree just a couple blocks later.

Five people fled from the car, according to the police report. MPD stated that officers found four of them, all teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 years old. The fifth person was never located.

When officers searched the vehicle, which they had determined was stolen in Cross Plains, they found a loaded firearm, the report added.

The 17-year-old who was captured was taken to the Dane Co. jail. The 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, meanwhile, went to the juvenile reception center. All four of them were booked on counts of resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without consent, with most of them facing other allegations as well.

The Madison Police Department noted it is working with other agencies on the investigation, which remains ongoing.

