Madison residents invited to watch test of voting equipment on Saturday

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state's high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office is testing election electronic voting equipment this weekend. The public is invited to observe this test, according to a press release from the City of Madison.

All municipalities are required to test equipment within 10 days of the election to ensure that the equipment is accurate. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says testing also brings transparency to the process.

If the test uncovers any anomalies, Wisconsin Statute 5.84 requires the Clerk’s Office to fix them before using the equipment in the election.

After the test, the Clerk’s Office will secure the ballot box and scanner. Each box will have tamper evident seals and unique serial numbers that staff will document and verify on election day.

The City of Madison’s public test will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at 2713 E. Washington Avenue.

