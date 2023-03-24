Name released of driver killed in Dodge Co. crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a weekend crash along U.S. Hwy. 151, in the Township of Beaver Dam.

William E. Barrett died Sunday after his van struck a sign as he was exiting off the highway, onto Co. Hwy. B just after midnight Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

After striking the sign in the median of Co. Hwy. B, the 2011 Chrysler van went into the ditch and onto the entrance ramp to U.S. Hwy. 151. After that, the van went down an embankment, where it struck a fence and a tree.

The 64-year-old Barrett was taken to a Beaver Dam hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other people were in the vehicle at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office added the wreck remains under investigation and is being conducted jointly with the county medical examiner’s office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.