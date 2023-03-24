New Walworth County Ordinance dealing with ATV/UTV use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County passed an ordinance in December 2022 that allows all-terrain(ATV) and utility terrain(UTV) vehicles to drive on county highways in the cities that permit ATV and UTV use.

“The County is extending its authority to local municipalities to authorize and post ATV/UTV use—or not—on County highways within their jurisdictional boundaries regardless of the posted speed limit,” Walworth County Public Works Director and Highway Commissioner Richard Hough said. “However, with less than a dozen municipalities authorizing ATV or UTV use in Walworth County, riders need to know the local rules and follow the posted signs.”

These cities, villages or towns must post proper signage about ATV’s and/or UTV’s. These vehicles are allowed on County highways only between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Riders who operate an ATV or UTV must take a certification course. And they should know the guidelines for different types of roads.

No ATV/UTV operation on Interstate Highway(I43).

ATV/UTV operation is permitted on state highways where the county allows it, but only if the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

County roads and highways controlled by Walworth County are allowed.

Municipal roads will have designations posted on signs on the roads.

Drivers should not assume that they can ride on county or municipal roads unless there is posted signage.

This ordinance is effective starting July 1, 2023. This gives municipalities time to post signs and adjust to the new ordinance.

