Oh Baby! UWPD mounted unit Vetter surprises police dept.

The UW Police Dept. release a photo of its mounted unit horse Vettel and her new foal Puck, on...
The UW Police Dept. release a photo of its mounted unit horse Vettel and her new foal Puck, on March 24, 2023.(UWPD via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The stables for the University of Wisconsin police force are filled with the pitter-patter of little hooves. On Friday, UWPD celebrated the arrival of the newest member of its family, the little foal Puck.

The police department tweeted a picture of its Mounted Unit Horse Vetter standing proudly next to her new baby. The tweet even included a couple of videos of young Puck galloping around mom and through the stables.

The birth appears to have caught UWPD off-guard, as it came under the headline “Spring Surprise!” and said they “were pleasantly surprised, but happy to welcome baby Puck into the world.”

The tweet said both mother and foal are doing well, and Vettel will now get 12 weeks off to be with her baby.

