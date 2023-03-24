Passenger arrested after driver flees Madison crash

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person was arrested late Thursday night after two cars collided in a downtown Madison intersection, the police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. when a driver rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of S. Blair St. and John Nolen Dr.

The driver ran from the scene before officers arrived; however, a search of her vehicle turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia, MPD’s report indicated. A passenger in her vehicle who had remained at the crash scene was taken into custody on an obstructing count, it added.

No information about the driver was released and MPD noted the incident remains under investigation.

