Pyramid scheme suspects indicted by federal grand jury in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two people were charged with allegedly running a multi-million-dollar pyramid scheme that spanned several states following an indictment Thursday by a federal grand jury in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Justice Dept. revealed Friday that Candice Cunningham, 35, and Joseph Johnson, 50, were each charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and seven counts of mail fraud. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege the pair, both of whom are from Chicago, ran schemes where people were told they would receive money from those they recruited and were promised that their initial investment would be full refunded. According to the Justice Dept., most of the people who enrolled never received the payments they were promised nor did they get their initial investment back.

Cunningham, Johnson, and others made millions off the various pyramid schemes, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department’s statement included some of the business names they are accused of using in pyramid schemes:

Wealth Partners Publishing

Wealth Wise

Zero to Profit

30 Day Success Formula

Lav Label

Beckett Group

DTR Group

Prosecutors are also asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim in the case to reach out to the agency’s Fraud Section’s Victim Unit at 888-549-3945 or by emailing victimassistance.fraud@usdoj.gov.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.