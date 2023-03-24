Suspect sought in sexual assault on Town of Oregon bike trail

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday evening while she was walking along a bike trail in the Town of Oregon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking along Oregon Rotary Bike Trail, near Co. Hwy. D when the man tackled her and sexually assaulted her. The woman told investigators she fought him off and was able to escape to a nearby home. Deputies responded to the area shortly after 5 p.m. and the woman was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect drove off from the scene after the attack. He is described as a white man, standing around 5′10″ tall with a slender build. He has short, dark hair and a short, scruffy beard. He was reported to be wearing jeans and neon yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The Sheriff’s Office assured residents it is working with the Oregon Police Department to provide extra patrols in the area, in the aftermath of the assault. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s Office’s app.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
One arrested after shooting at Middleton business
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire

Latest News

6 arrested in plan to ship fentanyl to Madison, DOJ reports
Madison Police Department squad car
Passenger arrested after driver flees Madison crash
Wet, heavy snow is expected across the southern and southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning.
Heavy Snow Likely Saturday Morning
Wisconsin health systems stay on top of fungus rapidly spreading across the U.S.
Wisconsin health systems stay on top of fungus rapidly spreading across the U.S.