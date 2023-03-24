Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A wave of heavy snow expected to fall across southern Wisconsin from early Saturday morning through midday Saturday.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as a late-winter storm impacts the region.

With winter weather approaching, several cities have enacted their snow emergency protocols, which often focus on keeping drivers from parking on the street so snowplows can work more quickly. See the list of cities below and snow emergencies not included can be reported by emailing: news@nbc15.com

Wet, heavy snow is expected across the southern and southeastern Wisconsin Saturday morning.
Evansville:

A snow emergency is declared from 11:59 p.m. Friday to noon on Saturday. No street parking will be allowed on either side of city streets and all vehicles must park on private property or designated parking lots.

Marshall:

The snow emergency will start at 1 a.m. on Saturday and run through 5 p.m. the same day. During that time, drivers are not allowed to park on the streets. To help keep the streets cleared of vehicles, the city will allow people to park in their own yards while the emergency is in effect. Those without off-street parking may also park in Veteran’s Park on Howard Street or the municipal lot on Main Street.

