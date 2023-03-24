Wisconsin health systems stay on top of fungus rapidly spreading across the U.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cases of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris are exploding across the U.S., with cases in 28 states, up from four in 2016.

“So Candida auris is a multi-drug resistant form of yeast,” said Wisconsin DHS health care associated infectious program director Ashlie Dowdell. “This is generally something that is going to affect those who have complex medical conditions who are on a number of medications and have a lot of long healthcare stays.”

Dowdell says seven cases have been recorded in Wisconsin since January of 2022. She says for people already sick or with compromised immune systems; the rare fungus poses a risk, but generally not for healthy people. Wisconsin health systems stay on top of the fungus with tracking and communication between DHS, labs, and hospitals.

Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene is one of seven CDC-funded antibiotic resistance laboratories offering screening practices to area hospitals.

In a statement, UnityPoint Health-Meriter said:

“The lab auto-uploads diseases they track, then hospital infection prevention staff see them in our surveillance data.”

“This is actually something that we at DHS have been working with for a number of years, messaging and working with our hospitals in 2019,” said Dowdell. “We’re following up directly with those facilities that are affected and working through risks and doing screening.”

Dowdell says the preparation, screening, and communication help health officials combat the spread of Candida auris. As for symptoms, they can vary, and there may not even be symptoms to alert a doctor to the fungus.

“There is generally not going to be any telltale symptoms that indicate to a physician that this is Candida auris,” said Dowdell. “It would generally be something that is identified once there’s a culture taken in the hospital.”

She added it is typically spread through first-person contact with bodily fluids, which is why healthcare workers are usually the ones exposed. They are generally healthy, not allowing for continued transmission.

