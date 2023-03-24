WSP confirms names in deadly Lake Delton crash in December

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed the name of a West Bend man who died late last year in a crash on I-90/94 in Sauk Co. In an update Friday, the agency also identified the 18-year-old man accused of homicide in connection with the wrong-way wreck.

According to the state patrol, Grant Peterson was riding in a sedan with two other people shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. They were heading east near mile marker 87, outside of Lake Delton, when a truck heading the wrong direction on the intestate collided head-on with their car.

Peterson, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the two people with him were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WSP reported at the time. The driver and passenger in the pickup were not injured.

Friday’s update identified the driver of the truck as Kaden Churchill, of Reedsburg. Court records indicate he has since been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Churchill has pleaded not guilty and is due to return to court next week for a scheduling conference.

In December, troopers reported Churchill, who was not identified at the time, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody on a count of operating under the influence. Following a blood draw, he was booked into the Sauk Co. jail on multiple counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

