Baraboo Police: Four adults found with illegal drugs, paraphernalia

(Atlanta News First)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four adults were charged Friday for the possession of illegal drug paraphernalia in the city of Baraboo, according to a Baraboo Police Department press release.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force carried out a search warrant on the 400 block of 8th Street in the City of Baraboo. During the search, they came into contact with eight people at the residence and they found a handgun, crack cocaine, THC and other drug paraphernalia.

The Sauk County District Attorney’s office is charging four of these adults, all from Baraboo with ages ranging from 31 to 69, on various possession counts including maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of firearm, possession of crack cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baraboo Police said an investigation into the arrests is ongoing.

