City of Madison tests election equipment ahead of April 4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public testing of Wisconsin’s voting equipment started on Saturday.

The testing shows Wisconsinites how election officials are preparing for the April 4th election and this helps the public understand the security protocols in place for Election Day.

By law, all municipalities are required to test their electronic voting equipment no earlier than ten days before each election.

”It’s a nice open process so that they can trust that nothing is happening behind the scenes, that this is all out in the open, that we’re ensuring that the machines count appropriately and that their votes will be counted appropriately on election day,” Deputy Clerk for the City of Madison Jim Verbick said.

Everything from blank ballots, over votes, under votes, each candidate and write-in option are tested to make sure the machines are counting the ballots the way they should.

Communities across the state will have until April 3rd to do the tests on election equipment.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.