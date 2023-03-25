FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy, slushy snow Saturday

Significant accumulation for some
First Alert Day: Saturday
First Alert Day: Saturday(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
  • Periods of heavy snow this morning
  • Roads slushy, icy in some spots
  • Quieter by the evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The flakes have been flying in southern Wisconsin for the past few hours, and some of us are waking up to heavy snow. Snow is moving in from the south, with some pockets of 1-inch per-hour snowfall rates.

Thankfully roads aren’t too bad thanks to the warmer temperatures we’ve had lately and plows working to get salt down overnight. However, with the snow falling quickly, visibility is very low in some spots and any untreated surfaces are getting slushy.

The heaviest snow will move out by about 10 AM this morning, and all of the snow should be out of here by the afternoon. Snow totals will be around 3-5 inches in Dane county, with up to 8 inches possible to the southeast. Less than 3 inches is expected to the northwest.

Skies will begin to clear overnight which allows temperatures to drop to the lower 20s. If you’re on the roads late tonight or early tomorrow morning, you’ll want to watch out for icy spots.

Sunday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will thicken through the morning. A weak disturbance could bring a few flurries or a quick rain shower during the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Temperatures do remain rather consistent through the week: most days have highs staying in the mid to lower 40s. Tuesday looks to be the sunniest day with more rain chances moving in by Thursday and Friday.

