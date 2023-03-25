Madison citywide plow begins at noon; roads will be challenging all day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Travel through Madison “will be very difficult at best,” Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned after an overnight snowstorm dropped at least seven inches of “wet, dense, and deep” snow across the city. He added, people should expect driving to be very challenging for the rest of the day.

All night, his crews have been working to clear the main salt routes, which cover areas main roads, particularly near emergency services and bus lines. Around noon Saturday, as the snowfall is letting up, the plow effort will expand to encompass the entire city, Romines announced in the Streets Division’s latest update. At that point, his department will have approximately 150 pieces of equipment crisscrossing city streets.

Romines urged people to park off-street, if possible, to give plow drivers plenty of room to work, so they can make their way through the city as efficiently as possible. He points out that a citywide plow can take about 12 to 14 hours - but heavy snow like this means the plows will need to go more slowly.

The Streets Division also noted that when plows are dealing with so much dense, wet snow, the citywide plow will cause windrows of snow to pile up near some driveways, crosswalks, and other spots where the curbs end.

Describing the boulder-like blockages as an unfortunate and unavoidable part of curb-to-curb plowing, Romines explained that plowing requires pushing the snow toward the curbs, and in spots where those curbs end, snow can fall from the plows.

“Operators are not deliberately directing snow into those places,” Romines continued.

The density of the fallen snow - and the even greater density of plowed stuff - means shoveling will be difficult, Romines said. He advised people to use caution when clearing their sidewalks and driveways and asked people who are able to shovel to consider helping any neighbors who are older, live with a disability, or might otherwise have difficulty digging out from this.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.