MPD warns against disguised scammers requesting money from community members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is warning community members against the latest strategy scammers may be using to get money.

According to police, a woman got a call Thursday from someone pretending to be an MPD employee claiming that she missed a court date and needed to pay $7,000 because she was “in contempt of court.” The women realized it was fake, hung up and reported the call to police.

MPD said it would never contact community members and request money under any circumstances.

This warning goes for all legitimate law enforcement agencies, MPD said. Police will not ask for payments on claims of unpaid federal or state taxes or any citations over the phone.

To avoid this scam, and similar ones, MPD said (its wording):

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter and similar sites.

If you receive a call like this one, hang up and report it to a local law enforcement agency.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.