New LUCAS device aids firefighters responding to cardiac arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new lifesaving device has been added to the Madison Fire Department’s responding equipment. It will make it easier for fire personnel and EMTs responding to cardiac arrests to save the patient.

Last year UW hospital donated Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System devices -- also known as LUCAS. The device is on deck to aid someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Fire Assistant Chief of Medical Affairs, Ché Steadman says they just started utilizing the machines these in the last 6 months and they have already used it on many people. There is a device located on each of the five ladder trucks in the City of Madison.

“We simply turn the machine on which is a single button and then what we need to do is just push down the suction cup arm until it meets the person’s chest,” Steadman said. This was not used in a recent case this week, when two Madison off-duty firefighters saved a life.

“The care that had been provided was already resuscitating the person so when they put this device on the person he started to wake up,” Steadman said. LUCAS allows EMTs to work on getting medication, IVs, and managing the patient’s airways.

“The device actually allows us to make sure the patient is getting good consistent, effective CPR compressions the entirety of their care,” Steadman said.

American Heart Association Communications Director Travis Sloan said “46% of people that go into cardiac arrest get bystander help.”

Madison’s American Heart Association said you don’t have to be an expert to save a life. Black and Hispanic people are less likely to receive CPR by a bystander.

“Now that number is even lower for women- there are worries over hurting them, concerns over sexually assaulting them things like that,” he said.

Madison Fire Department will be hosting a CPR and AED training on March 29th on 3201 Dairy Dr. The American Heart Association provides a two minute hands-on CPR training.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.