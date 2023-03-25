Noah’s Arks’ newest animal: the “Chameleon”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Chameleon” is the newest animal coming to Noah’s Ark. The color-changing, twisting slide will be at the Wisconsin Dells waterpark for the first time this summer.

The ride is the first of its kind in the Dells, with 74 color-changing lights and eight speakers playing music curated specifically for Noah’s Ark.

“As America’s Largest Waterpark, we are always looking for innovative ways to grow our attraction lineup to offer even more unique experiences to our guests,” Noah’s Ark General Manager Christopher Mortensen said. “We know that the addition of the new “Chameleon” will deliver an unbeatable ride that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in the area.”

Riders will find surprises along the ride as they twist through the slide and experience the immersive music and lights.

The “Chameleon” will be a transformation of the parks current “Flying Gecko” ride. In addition to adding the color changing lights and speakers, the outside will also receive a new makeover to reflect the colors of a chameleon.

All guests are able to enjoy the “Chameleon” ride starting May 27, which is the park’s 45th opening day. Noah’s Ark is offering guests $40 off 2023 season passes in honor of the new “Chameleon.”

