Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison

By Gillian Rawling and Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today Dane County Regional Airport received 12.1″ of snow in a 9-hour period. This breaks a previous March Daily snowfall record set on March 18, 1971, of 12.0″. And the previous March record before that was back in 1916 for 11.0″

It’s not often that Madison receives a foot or more of snow in a 24 hour period. It’s actually been over 11 years when 13.3″ fell in Dec 2012. Previous to that it was Dec 1990 when 17.3″ fell in one day, and before that it was Dec 1997 when 13.2″ fell.

In the last 50 years only 8 seasons, including today, have had a daily snow accumulation of 1 foot or more.

