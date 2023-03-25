Rock Co. begins to phase out COVID resources as case numbers drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three years to the month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock County Public Health Department (RCPHD) announced it would be scaling down certain resources as case numbers continue to drop.

To start, Rock Co. announced the end of walk-in testing at Summit Clinic Lab sites in Janesville and Beloit on Friday, March 31 and Friday, April 28. These testing sites opened in Nov. 2021 to help Rock Co. testing capacity at one of the heights of the pandemic. Summit Clinic Labs will continue to do walk in testing until the closing dates.

RPCHD said self-testing is still a good way to keep the community safe, and recommend people continue to test, with Wisconsin DHS recommended methods such as at-home kits, if they have symptoms.

The county COVID-19 website page was also updated and is active with a format that is easier to navigate, RCPHD said.

Finally, Rock Co. is set to start phasing out weekly COVID data reporting because of a lower case count. This will impact the Rock County COVID-19 Update and the Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for Schools databases, but some county data will still be available through the CDC and Wisconsin DHS.

RCPHD is still encouraging residents to get updated on their vaccinations to stay protected from COVID.

