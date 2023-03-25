Stretches of I-39 closed after downed utility lines during winter storm

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Stretches of I-39 northbound and southbound are closed Saturday because of downed utility lines, Portage Police said in a Facebook post.

I-39 north at Highway 33 and I-39 south at Highway 16 are closed because of downed power lines. A snowplow hit the power line causing it to fall.

An Alliant Energy Center Team is working on the scene to get it cleared as soon as possible, according to Alliant Energy Communications. They do not have a restoration time yet.

