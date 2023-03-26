A Chilly Night Could Mean Icy Spots Tomorrow

Chance of wintry mix Sunday afternoon

Cooler week ahead

Possibly wintry mix later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm has ended but has left record snow amounts in its wake. Here in Madison, the airport broke a March daily accumulation record of 12.1″ today. The previous record was back in 1971 when 12″ fell in one day.

In other parts of our viewing area, even higher amounts were received, with Middleton picking up 13.9″

Lots of melting will continue through the rest of the day with our high this afternoon reaching into the high 30s.

But as we head into the overnight and morning hours temperatures will be dropping down to near 20 by Sunday morning. Any areas that haven’t melted, plowed, or shoveled will likely refreeze making for slick spots on sidewalks, parking lots, and neighborhood streets.

On Sunday temperatures will rise back up into the upper 30s. There is a chance for a quick shot of snow or wintry mix during the afternoon, but that will likely be confined closer to our southern counties.

Next week we’re looking at a quieter week, with high temperatures in the lower 40s, slightly below average.

