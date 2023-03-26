Madison, ARPA fund new Centro Hispano center

The new 25,000 square foot building will cost $20 million
Madison’s Goodman Foundation made a $250,000 donation to Centro Hispano Inc. to support the construction of their new community center.(Centro Hispano)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison and Centro Hispano have secured a site for the construction of a new Centro facility.

The new building will be 25,000 square feet, an increase in size from the old facility, and will be used to expand needed programs and services, the City of Madison tweeted.

The new center will cost $20 million, supported by the City’s purchase of Centro’s old facility for $1.7 million, according to the City website. A federal ARPA grant of $4.8 million toward the City’s South Madison Neighborhood Plan also supports the new facility.

Centro has been part of Madison since 1983 and serves the Latinx community in the city, providing programs, trainings, events and workshops.

