MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As election approaches, Mayoral candidates debate equity at Urban League forum.

Nearly 40 Madison community members spent early Saturday evening asking Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes how they would prioritize equity for minority community members if elected.

”It’s always fun to hear what the local politicians have to say,” Voter Imani Jones said. ”If you want to make big change it starts with the small stuff.”

Madison mayoral candidates debate equity (Marcus Aarsvold)

The forum focused on equity with questions asking the candidates how they would improve racial disparities for Black and Brown community members.

One voter said children of color are facing mental health crises at a high rate and asked the candidates hoe they would ensure Black children and adolescence are prioritized.

Incumbent Mayor Rhodes-Conway pointed to the past four years as an example of how she would continue to increase funding for youth mental health service groups.

“And that means sometimes not continuing to fund groups that have been funded in the past,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “It means reaching out to new groups that are doing good work, particularly good work around mental health in our community.”

Reyes repeatedly mentioned fiscal responsibility and said she would re-evaluate how the city spends money meant to improve youth mental health.

”So that we are able to support our non-profits who do this work, help support our young people, who can reinvigorate our Madison out of school time to help support young people with mental health illness and bring in partners who do this work,” Reyes said.

Madison Urban League hosts mayoral candidate forum (Marcus Aarsvold)

The election is April 4, 2023.

