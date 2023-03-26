Monona PD: Car chase ends in crash, large drug arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old from Madison was arrested on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night after allegedly leading Monona Police on a car chase that ended in a crash, officials announced Sunday.

Monona Police said officers initially tried to make a traffic stop after 9 p.m. on West Broadway when the driver allegedly took off. Police followed the suspect until he lost control of his car on the exit ramp at John Nolen Drive and the Beltline.

From there, police said he tried to get away on foot and climbed over a fence. Officers and a police K9 followed him and he surrendered shortly after.

Monona Police officers arrested the man on numerous outstanding warrants including open cases for felon in possession of firearm, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, resisting arrest, and other charges. Officers at the scene also found large amounts of what they believed to be cocaine, oxycodone and a large sum of cash.

The officer and suspect were cut by the chain link fence during the pursuit and were treated at the scene by EMS. The suspect needed stiches and was taken to a local hospital and after to the Dane County Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.