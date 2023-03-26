Monona Police Department investigates car in ditch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are investigating a car on the side of the road on Saturday night, according to Monona Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. a car appeared to veer off into a ditch coming off the beltline near John Nolen Drive. The car’s trunk was open.

Madison Police Department is assisting the incident. At this time police say there are no injuries and they will give more details through a press release.

NBC15 crews confirm seeing the driver get handcuffed and placed into the back of a police car. Police are still on scene searching the area.

