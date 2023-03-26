Scoop on Seeds: Ways to boost Omega-3 intake

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you’re searching for solutions to increase your Omega-3, one way might include seeds. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Aryn DeGrave gives viewers the scoop on seeds and all the nutritional benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids.

DeGrave says most people don’t know that there are actually 3 types of Omega 3 Fatty acids—we have marine based Omega 3s (EPA and DHA) and we have plate-based omega 3s (ALA) o ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) – which is found in plant sources such as canola oil, flaxseed, chia seed, walnuts and more.

Since most of us in the Midwest may not eat enough fatty fish for Omega 3s, DeGrave explains how people can look towards seeds to help reap the benefits including reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to take the test, and once an appointment is requested, a dietitian will connect with you to finish scheduling your free screening. To register, see here.

All you need: 1 (32-oz) bottle plain unsweetened kefir

½ cup chia seeds

¼ cup Hy-Vee honey

3 cups Good Graces gluten-free dark chocolate and sea salt granola

6 fresh kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 medium mango, peeled, pitted and chopped

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted Zoet 57% cacao dark chocolate, for garnish (optional)

All you do: 1. Stir together kefir, chia seeds and honey in a medium bowl. 2. Divide granola among 6 (1-pint each) canning jars with lids. Arrange kiwi slices around inside of jars. Add kefir mixture to jars. Top with mango, coconut and, if desired, chocolate. 3. Cover jars with lids; refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. Store in refrigerator for up to 2 days.

