Some additional snow today

Isolated snow/rain showers midday

Quiet Monday & Tuesday

Rain & snow chances late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started the weekend with record-setting snowfall, and our additional snow chance this afternoon could break another record for Madison.

On Saturday, our 12.1 inches of snow at the Dane County Regional Airport pushed us up to the second snowiest March on record in Madison. We’re just a quarter of an inch away from breaking the record. That will be possible later today, as a system passes to our south and brings a few snow or rain showers to the region around midday. It looks like most of this activity will stay south of the Dells.

Clouds will increase as that system passes, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll cool to the mid-20 overnight with overcast skies.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. We’ll see more sunshine on Tuesday than Monday.

Then active weather returns through the end of the week. Multiple systems will be passing through bringing a variety of precip types. A small system Wednesday morning could bring a quick hit of snow, followed by rain on Thursday and Friday. As cooler air moves in on Saturday, more light snow will be possible.

