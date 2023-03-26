Some additional snow today

Active pattern continues this week
A few light snow or rain showers by midday.
A few light snow or rain showers by midday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Isolated snow/rain showers midday
  • Quiet Monday & Tuesday
  • Rain & snow chances late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We started the weekend with record-setting snowfall, and our additional snow chance this afternoon could break another record for Madison.

On Saturday, our 12.1 inches of snow at the Dane County Regional Airport pushed us up to the second snowiest March on record in Madison. We’re just a quarter of an inch away from breaking the record. That will be possible later today, as a system passes to our south and brings a few snow or rain showers to the region around midday. It looks like most of this activity will stay south of the Dells.

Clouds will increase as that system passes, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll cool to the mid-20 overnight with overcast skies.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry, with temperatures in the mid to lower 40s. We’ll see more sunshine on Tuesday than Monday.

Then active weather returns through the end of the week. Multiple systems will be passing through bringing a variety of precip types. A small system Wednesday morning could bring a quick hit of snow, followed by rain on Thursday and Friday. As cooler air moves in on Saturday, more light snow will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison

Latest News

Madison (MSN) has broken its 1 day accumulation record today with 12.1", breaking its previous...
A Chilly Night Could Mean Icy Spots Tomorrow
WMTV First Alert WX for Mar 25
WMTV First Alert WX for Mar 25
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy, slushy snow Saturday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy, slushy snow Saturday
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison