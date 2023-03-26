Those who successfully pond skim at Tyrol Basin to receive free season pass

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Some brave souls at Tyrol Basin participated in the ski resort’s annual pond skim Sunday.

Skiers and snowboarders launched themselves down a snowy run into a landing zone of water with a goal of skimming across to the other side.

First timer Robert Hansen turned 41 Sunday and said he always wanted to try pond skimming. After his first run, Hansen said he looks forward to going down again.

“Oh, it was a blast. I launched off the jump, I’m freezing. Very worth it,” he said. “Oh yeah, maybe after I’m warmed up. Maybe next year I’ll do it again, most definitely.”

Organizers said those who successfully make it across the pond will get a free season pass for next year.

