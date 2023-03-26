Wisconsinites escape the winter weather at Olbrich’s Spring Flower Show

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may still look like winter outside, but spring flowers were blooming Sunday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The botanical garden wrapped up their Spring Flower Show. Hundreds of flowers in all shapes, sizes, and textures were on display and attendees could take in the beauty and smells in the ‘flowering paradise.’

Long-time volunteer Judy Mayer said each year the show has a different theme.

“Every year the staff involved do a new theme, it’s completely different every year. This one is about seeds. Seed dispersal and everything to do with seeds because you can’t have a plant without seeds.”

Mayer said the exhibit is the perfect escape from this weekend’s winter weather.

“This is timing when it always is to remind us that spring is just around the corner and especially when we get snow and then look out and see the snow and look at the pretty flowers,” she said.

In May, the Badger Bonsai Society will host their annual exhibit featuring a private collection of miniature trees. For a full list of events visit: https://www.olbrich.org/events/calendar.cfm.

