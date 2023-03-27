Body found hanging from Whitewater bridge

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – A man’s body was found hanging from a bridge in Whitewater late Sunday morning, the Whitewater Police Department reported.

According to its statement, emergency crews were called to the bridge, in the 100 block of Main Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. They determined the individual, a 47-year-old Whitewater man, had committed suicide the previous day.

The Walworth Co. Medical Examiner was called to aid in the death investigation.

The police department offered its condolences to the family and reminded the community of the crisis resources available. Immediate access to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available nationwide by calling or texting 988. In Walworth Co., the county crisis line is available by calling 262-741-3200. There is also a Jefferson Co. crisis line at 920-674-3105. Additionally, anyone can reach out to the police department for help at 262-473-0555 or by calling 911.

