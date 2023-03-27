Body found hanging from Whitewater bridge

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – A man’s body was found hanging from a bridge in Whitewater late Sunday morning, the Whitewater Police Department reported.

According to its statement, emergency crews were called to the bridge, in the 100 block of Main Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m. They determined the individual, a 47-year-old Whitewater man, had committed suicide the previous day.

The Walworth Co. Medical Examiner was called to aid in the death investigation.

The police department offered its condolences to the family and reminded the community of the crisis resources available. Immediate access to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available nationwide by calling or texting 988. In Walworth Co., the county crisis line is available by calling 262-741-3200. There is also a Jefferson Co. crisis line at 920-674-3105. Additionally, anyone can reach out to the police department for help at 262-473-0555 or by calling 911.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls

Latest News

The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's...
Flags to half-staff Tuesday for fallen WWII veteran from Middleton
Jane Goodall
Dr. Jane Goodall reflects on Tanzania research, climate future
Even before yesterday's record breaking snow, we were already above average for this month.
Sunnier Skies to Start The Week
MMSD parents file open records requests after they say district leaders ignore concerns