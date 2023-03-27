Calm Start To Week

Spring & Winter Battle It Out Later This Week
Snow Depth
Snow Depth(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Sunshine Tuesday
  • Snow Wednesday
  • Storms Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a wild weekend of wintry weather, calm conditions have returned to start the week and will continue for another day. Beyond that, there are several disturbances to track as we move through the rest of the week and weekend. The first will be a chance of light snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. After that, a major warm up Thursday through Friday will bring rain and thunderstorms. A chance of strong to severe storms will be possible depending on the track. To kick off the weekend, we bring colder temperatures and the chance of accumulating snowfall again.  Stay alert to the forecast as it is very fluid, and each previous system will impact what happens with the next.

Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog. Chilly with overnight lows into the middle 20s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with seasonable temperatures into the middle 40s. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with snow developing by the morning hours. Overnight lows into the middle 20s. Snow likely early Wednesday before tapering off with decreasing clouds. Cold with highs into the lower 30s. Mostly clear Wednesday night with lows into the upper teens.

Thursday starts off with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Those clouds bring a few showers by evening. Highs into the upper 40s. Steady or climbing temperatures Thursday night with scattered showers. Spring-like warmth Friday as highs sore to around 60 degrees. Showers and storms are likely. Colder air returns Friday night with a wintry mix and may end as a period of snow by Saturday.

Calmer conditions to end the weekend and head into early next week.

