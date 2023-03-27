Dr. Jane Goodall reflects on Tanzania research, climate future

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -UW-Madison students flooded Memorial Union to hear Ethologist Jane Goodall discuss her past research and her thoughts on the future’s environment.

Goodall worked with one of Africa’s oldest chimpanzees who was confined in a cage for over 40 years.

“He never became normal he been in that cage alone all these years. It was actually very sad. And what Gregoire loved to do--we put him with a rescued female,” said Goodall. “The two of them were like Darby and Joan.”

She says in order to see changes in the climate’s future, everyone has to be willing to put in the work.

“We got this window of time, but it is closing and we really do have to take action and try to change the way we live. Try to change the practice of business and very often politics,” Goodall said.

Her biggest challenge in the field was getting money to continue her studies.

“Sometimes you get tired. Sometimes it’s extremely cold when it’s raining all day. Sometimes it’s extremely hot--problem is you really have to do it--to do it,” she said.

After years of research, Goodall’s achievements will be displayed for the world to see.

“We have an exciting new program in Russia. They are making a whole museum for me. It is going to be one of the most amazing museums in the world,” Goodall said.

Her legacy has inspired people young and old to make a difference. Freshman Rachel Disher says she looks up to Goodall.

“It’s really amazing to see a woman especially as a trailblazer in her field,” Disher said. “As a young person studying biology, it really great to use her as an example and as a role model in my future career and what I am interested in.”

Goodall says she still visits Tanzania twice a year to visit family. She often spends time with nature when she’s there.

