Flags to half-staff Tuesday for fallen WWII veteran from Middleton

The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's...
The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred March 28, at St. Bernard's Cemetery. Graveside services for Army Pfc. William L. Simon will be performed by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, preceding the interment.(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a Middleton-native who died during WWII and whose body has been returned to Wisconsin to be buried in his hometown later this week.

Army Pfc. William L. Simon was reported as killed in action on Nov. 5, 1944, when he was 20 years old. His unit was fighting against German forces in Germany at the time of his death and officials say his remains could not be recovered during the battle.

“A decorated military veteran, Private Simon served our state and country well, giving his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of his family and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to bring him home so that he will finally be laid to rest in peace.”

Gov. Evers announced Monday he signed the order for flags to be raised to half-staff on Tuesday, March 28, the day of Simon’s funeral.

The remains of a Middleton native and soldier killed during World War II will be buried later this month in his hometown.

According to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Simon was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Simon was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the Battle of the Hürtgen Forest.

Simon’s name had been listed on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, in the Netherlands. His remains were identified in November of last year by members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. A rosette will be placed by his name to symbolize that he is accounted for.

He will be buried with full military honors at St. Bernard’s Cemetery, in Middleton. Graveside services will be performed by Gunderson Funeral and Cremation care.

