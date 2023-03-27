MPD: Madison woman sexually assaulted in apt. building stairwell

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of her apartment building over the weekend was taken into custody after officers tracked him to a nearby construction site, the Madison Police Department reported.

The 25-year-old Madison man allegedly assaulted the woman in her building while making threatening comments, the incident report explained. The woman fought off the suspect and ran to call for help, the report continued.

Officers responded to an apartment building, in the 700 block of University Ave., around 5 p.m. on Saturday, MPD stated. The statement did not indicate if that was the building where the assault occurred.

Working with the UW Police Dept., officers set up a perimeter around the construction area and they located the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

