MPD: Two armed men attack two victims, rob northside apartment

A man and woman were pistol-whipped, bound and robbed Friday night during a home invasion on...
A man and woman were pistol-whipped, bound and robbed Friday night during a home invasion on the city’s north side.(MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and woman were pistol-whipped and robbed Friday night during a home invasion on Madison’s north side, according to police Monday.

Two men armed with guns entered and ransacked the apartment in the 2000 block of Northport Drive while demanding money, an incident report stated. The suspects also struck the victims repeatedly with handguns while a man was tied up during the attack.

The victims reported various electronics stolen from the home.

Officers were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. and are reviewing digital evidence of the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or and tips can be submitted online.

