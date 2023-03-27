New Culver’s now open in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new Culver’s restaurant is now open in the Village of Oregon.

Fans of the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain turned up Monday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Founder Craig Culver was also on hand. He says the response to this restaurant opening has been overwhelming.

“Well, it’s the biggest ever,” he said. “We have done grand openings certainly before, and this is the biggest response we have ever had,”

Culver’s started in 1984 with a restaurant in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Since then, the company and the number of locations has grown exponentially. The location in Oregon is store #907.

“I got to pinch myself ever once in a while this was not part of the dream when we opened the first restaurant,” said Culver.

Welcome to Delicious! Fans line up for a tasty ButterBurger at the new Culver's in Oregon (Tim Elliott)

Many residents in Oregon have been anxiously awaiting the store’s arrival.

“How exciting, how heartwarming for us to see that kind of response and it just makes you feel really, really good.,” said Culver.

Culver said his business model hasn’t changed much over the years and it’s proven to be pretty successful .

“What it means is don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “It means you got to go to work every day and make the right things happen. That is what we try to do at Culver’s. We got to take care of our guests and we have to take care of our team members as well,”

Prospective customers may remember that this site sparked the “Little Culver’s,” a small replica of the restaurant near the site of the new location, which had over a thousand toy cars in the drive-thru line. Community members flocked to see the tiny attraction as they waited for the actual site to open. Culver’s said it will also honor this mini-location during the opening.

The restaurant, known for its ButterBurgers, cheese curds and creamy custard is located at 1075 Park Street in Oregon.

