Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown

Latest News

Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A 172-year-old church in Mississppi was demolished by Friday's storms.
‘We are devastated’: 172-year-old church demolished in storms
MPD: Madison woman sexually assaulted in apt. building stairwell