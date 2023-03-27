Sunnier Skies to Start The Week

Decreasing clouds for Monday

Temperatures stay cooler than average

Mix of precipitation later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly morning, temperatures rose back into the upper 30s today, helping to melt that snow from yesterday’s storm. We even had a few snow showers move through earlier, but not enough to give us any accumulation. Overnight lows will be back down into the mid-20s.

For the start of the week, high pressure will build in and bring with it cooler air and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to get off the lower to mid-40s. Then as we move into the middle and end of the week we’ll see several rounds of storms move through. Temperatures with these storms will drop down to below or near freezing which means along with showers, we could be seeing a wintry mix. Friday’s showers could be coupled with thunderstorms as well. With these storms, temperatures will also be on the rise and we could be looking at the lower 50s by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.