Sunnier Skies to Start The Week

But cooler than average
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Decreasing clouds for Monday
  • Temperatures stay cooler than average
  • Mix of precipitation later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly morning, temperatures rose back into the upper 30s today, helping to melt that snow from yesterday’s storm. We even had a few snow showers move through earlier, but not enough to give us any accumulation. Overnight lows will be back down into the mid-20s.

For the start of the week, high pressure will build in and bring with it cooler air and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to get off the lower to mid-40s. Then as we move into the middle and end of the week we’ll see several rounds of storms move through. Temperatures with these storms will drop down to below or near freezing which means along with showers, we could be seeing a wintry mix. Friday’s showers could be coupled with thunderstorms as well. With these storms, temperatures will also be on the rise and we could be looking at the lower 50s by Friday.

