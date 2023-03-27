Sunshine is back today!

Still a bit cool today

Late-week warm-up

Tracking both rain and snow chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weekend snow has moved out and has taken the cloud cover with it.

Southern Wisconsin is waking up to mostly clear skies this morning. High pressure will be in control around here over the next couple of days. Sunshine is expected both today and tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach the region and bring a chance for light snow Wednesday morning. Some accumulation is possible but the impact will be minimal. Wednesday will be cool, with highs only in the mid-30s.

A big warm-up from there: we’ll jump to highs near 50 on Thursday, and mid-50s on Friday. There won’t be much time to enjoy it though as the warmer air also comes with rain chances. Scattered showers look likely through both Thursday and Friday. Even a few rumbles of thunder could be possible Thursday night and Friday. Winds will grow stronger as well with gusts out of the south near 30 mph.

As that system moves out on Saturday a bit of light rain or snow could linger in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.