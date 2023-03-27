Suspect arrested after gunfire outside Monroe Co. gentleman’s club

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – A Mondovi man is accused of fired several rounds in the parking lot of a Monroe Co. gentleman’s club soon after being driven from the establishment.

The suspect had already left The Hunting Shack Gentleman’s Club early Sunday morning when Monroe Co. deputies were called to the scene, in the 3900 block of State Hwy. 71, in rural Sparta, on reports of a man waving a gun in the parking lot, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, shortly after 1:30 a.m., the deputies were told the man went into the gentleman’s club with the gun but was driven out by customers and employees. The suspect proceeded to fire several shots while outside, they added.

A deputy later spotted a vehicle crashed along State Hwy. 162, near Co. Hwy. 162, across the county line, in La Crosse Co., and determined the driver was the suspect from the earlier incident, the report continued.

He was arrested and taken to the Monroe Co. jail where he was booked for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated, among other counts.

