UW softball takes series in a comeback win over Michigan State, 9-3

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers wrapped up the first weekend of Big Ten play with a series win at Michigan State.

Wisconsin trailed early in Sunday’s rubber match, the Spartans with an RBI double in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Badgers’ bats came alive, scoring four runs to give Wisconsin a 4-3 lead. Rylie Crane hit a grounder up the middle to score Molly Schlosser, then the next batter Katie Keller hit a two-run bomb on her first pitch to put the Badgers ahead 3-2. UW would tack on one more run to cap-off the inning, Payton Bannon advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a throwing error.

T5 | Wisconsin 3, Michigan State 2@katie_keller_9 PUTS THE BADGERS IN FRONT WITH A TWO RUN BLAST‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/IIoTsqWnby — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 26, 2023

UW continued to pour in the runs with three RBI doubles in the seventh inning from Brooke Kuffel, Christaana Angelopolus and Ellie Hubbard, to seal the deal for the Badgers.

T6 | Wisconsin 5, Michigan State 3@ryliecrane_22 clutch as they come with an RBI-single to extend the Badgers lead👏#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/oE3NPlj1j1 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 26, 2023

Gabi Salo started in the circle for the Badgers and struck out two while giving up two runs in the three innings she pitched. Maddie Schwartz (5-6) earned the win, came in and threw two strikeouts in four innings of action she saw while only giving up one run and one hit.

Up next the Badgers will have a quick turnaround as they welcome Green Bay to Goodman Diamond for a double header, home opener, on Tuesday afternoon, with the first game scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT.

