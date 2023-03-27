Whitewater police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in a field

The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in...
The Whitewater community holds a candlelight vigil for the infant whose body was discovered in a field on March 4, 2023.(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Whitewater trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, the city’s police department revealed Monday.

According to the police department’s update, the 39-year-old Whitewater woman was booked into the Jefferson Co. jail Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

Previously, the police department reported the child was found on Saturday, March 4, near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, in the 700 block of N. Tratt Street. The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators later said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms
Several squad cars were seen at near Wausau East on N. 18 Street on Wednesday, March 22
Multiple Wisconsin school districts report swatting calls

Latest News

Kelvin Emmons of De Pere was arrested for a 1988 murder in California
Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Culver's in Oregon
New Culver’s now open in Oregon
Suspect arrested after gunfire outside Monroe Co. gentleman’s club
Police lights
Body found hanging from Whitewater bridge