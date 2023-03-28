Becca’s Closet glams up students in time for prom

Co-coordinator Kathy Pohl says it is a delight to see a smile on everyone’s faces.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -A special night is around the corner for high schoolers in Wisconsin and one organization in Beloit is providing prom dresses, shoes and accessories free of charge.

Sparkles, tulle and vibrant colors fill a special room in Beloit Memorial High School’s cafeteria.

Becca’s Closet has everything you can imagine and more. Local bridal shops around the area donate to the only location in the state of Wisconsin. Girls and guys got a chance to prepare for a night to remember.

“It’s wonderful it just makes your heart sing,” Pohl said.

Dresses can be found from size 0 to 30. Some are brand new while others hold a lot of history.

“One of the dresses she wore is for the Tony Awards,” she said. “It’s kind of cool. It’s like wow this dress has been to the Tony awards.”

The nice armory is a section for guys to get spiffy.

“We carry men’s suits shirts pants shoes, ties, bow ties, belts. It is not as big as our Becca’s Closet but guys need things to wear too,” Pohl said.

Junior Natalia Vera crossed state lines to find her perfect match.

“I really love the fit it. I like how it is not super thin and it clips in the back and it feels just really nice,” Vera said. “It feels really thick. It feels really expensive, and it makes me feel really good.”

Some say they feel the love from the volunteers when they walk in the door.

“I like this environment because it is not judgmental. It’s not when you go and purchase a dress, they are putting you in it and zipping you up. I feel like it’s an inclusive space,” Vera said.

Beloit’s Becca’s Closet will remain open every Monday and Wednesday until May. Volunteers say anyone looking to complete their look is welcomed.

