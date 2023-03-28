Brewers’ Hiura outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers.

The move means Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment.

Hiura, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

He has a .238 career batting average with a .318 on-base percentage, 50 homers and 132 RBIs in 284 games. His best season was that rookie year of 2019, when he hit .303 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 84 games while posting a .938 OPS.

Hiura began his career as a second baseman but primarily has played first base since 2021. He also played five games in left field last season.

