Burst Of Snow Early Wednesday

By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a nice start to the week, brace yourself for some wild weather as we move through the second half of the week. The first threat will be a quick burst of snow for the Wednesday morning commute. Around an inch of snow is possible and a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. The next time frame to watch will be Friday where storms will develop. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. The final stretch to watch is late Friday night and Saturday where accumulating snow is once again possible. Just about all types of weather and a very complicated time period ahead. Stay tuned as First Alert Days could be necessary if certain events look more likely or stronger.

Increasing clouds tonight with snow developing very late. Overnight lows into the mid 20s with light southwesterly winds. Snow likely early Wednesday, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs into the lower 30s with increasing northwesterly winds 10-15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night and cold. Overnight lows into the upper teens. Early sunshine Thursday, then increasing clouds with a chance of late day showers. Highs into the upper 40s. Scattered showers Thursday night with lows steady or climbing through the upper 40s.

Friday will feature periods of showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall also a concern. Unseasonably warm with highs near 60 degrees with gusty winds. Rain mixes with snow Friday night as cooler air moves in. Light snow early Saturday before it tapers off later in the day. Cooler with highs around 40 degrees.

We get a slight break in the active weather Sunday before more wet weather returns for the first half of next week. Spring looks to take a firmer grip with more rain and storms than snow.

