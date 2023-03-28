Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Nashville school shooting victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff across the country through the end of the month to honor the six people killed Monday in the shooting at a Nashville school.

President Joe Biden issued the order Tuesday, directing flags to be raised to half-staff immediately and through the end of the month at the White House and all federal buildings and military posts until sunset on March 31.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

“It’s ripping at the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of this nation,” Biden said during a news conference after the shooting.

Flags in Wisconsin were already flying at half-staff on Tuesday to pay tribute to and mark the funeral of Army Pfc. William L. Simon, a Middleton-native who died during WWII.

That order, by Gov. Tony Evers, was set to expire at sunset on Tuesday evening.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.