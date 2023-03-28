Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Nashville school shooting victims

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff across the country through the end of the month to honor the six people killed Monday in the shooting at a Nashville school.

President Joe Biden issued the order Tuesday, directing flags to be raised to half-staff immediately and through the end of the month at the White House and all federal buildings and military posts until sunset on March 31.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

“It’s ripping at the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of this nation,” Biden said during a news conference after the shooting.

Flags in Wisconsin were already flying at half-staff on Tuesday to pay tribute to and mark the funeral of Army Pfc. William L. Simon, a Middleton-native who died during WWII.

That order, by Gov. Tony Evers, was set to expire at sunset on Tuesday evening.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Record-breaking snowfall Madison
Record-breaking snowfall hits Madison
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies as winter weather looms

Latest News

Fed official Michael Barr testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing regarding the...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
Fed official Michael Barr testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing regarding the...
Fed official testifies in Senate hearing about SVB failure
Police officers stand at the entrance of an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday,...
Portugal: Refugee held as suspect in Muslim center stabbings
FILE - Wind turbines stand in fields near Palm Springs, California, March 22, 2023. Electricity...
US renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Mexico: Migrants start fire at detention center, killing 40