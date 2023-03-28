Madison resident arrested for alleged OWI after crashing into tree

Madison resident arrested for OWI after crashing into tree
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report from the Madison Police Department says a 52-year-old man was arrested for his sixth alleged OWI offense early Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.

People told MPD a black sedan had crashed near the 4100 block of Nakoma Road just before 3 a.m., MPD stated.

Officers arrived and found a man sitting in the passenger seat who allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol. An investigation determined he was the driver of the vehicle, the report continued.

The report indicated that the 52-year-old was medically evaluated before he was cleared and taken to the Dane Co. jail.

